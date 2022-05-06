Joan Eklund

Joan Colleen Eklund, peacefully passed away at home on April 23, 2022 from kidney failure.
Joan was born on February 8, 1965 in Onamia, to Norman and Helen Eklund. She graduated from Isle High School, class of 1983. She loved her work as a real-estate appraiser and worked in this field until her health made it hard to continue. She then took over the position of township treasurer for Lakeside Township after her Mom retired. She also enjoyed her work and loved her coworkers at Fisher's Resort over the years. Joan has dealt with health issues since the seventh grade and was an amazing fighter every day. She was the proud Mom of Jerry and Sam and daughter-in-law Anessa. Her grandchildren Rhyen, Linzy, Stella, Thatcher and Adielle were her whole world and brought her great joy. Joan loved to spend time with her family and friends and would do anything for them even though she was struggling with her own health.
Joan is survived by her sons Jerry Eklund and Samuel (Anessa) Thompson both of Isle, grandchildren: Rhyen Buckmaster, Linzy Eklund, Thatcher Thompson and Adielle Thompson, brothers: Clyde (Dawn) Eklund, Chris (Joy) Eklund and Clayton (Tonja) Eklund, sisters: Julie (Kerry) Colyer, Janine (Philip) Thielen, nieces and nephews: Bergen Eklund, Martin Eklund, Kelsey (Johnny) Lynch, Tyler (Britta) Hultman, Lauren (Alex) Fortman, Stefanie (Paul) Franklin, Shannon (Pete) Nayquonabe, Ivan (Brenda) Eklund, Katie (Andy) Hegdahl, Chris (Megan) Osby, Charlie Eklund, Blake (Ashlei) Eklund, Whitney (Blake) Phipps, Chelsea (Brandon) Hunziker, Nick (Brea) Eklund, Jessica (Josh) Swenson, Jenna Eklund, Hayden Thielen, Blair (Alex) Larson, Holden (Leah) Thielen and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Norman Eklund and Helen (Cooper) Eklund, brothers: Norman Jr Eklund and Craig Eklund, sister-in-law Christine Eklund and granddaughter Stella Thompson.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Joan's honor on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm at DeCorsa Vineyard in Isle.
