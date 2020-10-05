JoAnne Knudsen, 57, Aitkin - obituary

JoAnne “Jody” Lee Knudsen, age 57, of Aitkin, Minnesota, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at Hunters Point Resort on Mille Lacs Lake. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minn.
Jody is survived by her husband, Jon Knudsen, of Mille Lacs; her mother, Marlene Eads, of Mille Lacs; sister, Dawn Rosenow, of New Hope; brothers, Bill Eads of New Hope, Keith Eads of Mille Lacs, and Lawrence Eads of New Hope.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Eads.
Jody lived in New Hope, Minn., until the age of 38 when she moved to Mille Lacs Lake, Wealthwood Township. In June of 2008 she married Jon Knudsen.
She worked as a Manufacturing Supervisor for Lakes State Lumber. Jody loved fishing, family and friends.
