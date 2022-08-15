John Bernt Lindberg

age 85, went home to be with Jesus, August 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
John was born to Arthur and Evelyn (Sorenson) Lindberg, at home in rural Gully, MN, on July 31, 1937. John and Carol (Pazarena) were united in marriage November 25, 1961, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bagley, MN. Three sones were born to this union.
John worked in the Iron Mines and later as a heavy equipment mechanic for Tri State Drilling and Park Construction. His work took him to many states, including Utah for a year and Wyoming for a year and half. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was meticulous about his lawn. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The Sunday before he died, John said he wanted to go and be with Jesus. As weak as he was, he tried to sing, "How Great Thou Art".
John made the decision to donate his body for research at the University of Minnesota Bequest Program.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Lakeview Community Church (25538 370th Avenue - Hillman, MN 56338).
John is survived by his wife, Carol Jane; sons, David (Mary) of Stillwater, Timothy (Karen), of Hernando, FL, and Trent, of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Christina (Josh), Zachary, Levi, Justin, Chase, Katie, Maggie, Eleanor, and Mollie; great-grandchildren, Axel, A'Briauanna, Annabel, and Eva; sisters, Vonnie Snobeck, of Detroit Lakes, Lorna(Ken) Hockert, of Thief River Falls, MN, Vicki (Will) Dekkers, of Erskine, MN, and Beverlee (David) Mountain, of Fall Creek, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To plant a tree in memory of John Lindberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)