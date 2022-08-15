John Bernt Lindberg

age 85, went home to be with Jesus, August 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

John was born to Arthur and Evelyn (Sorenson) Lindberg, at home in rural Gully, MN, on July 31, 1937. John and Carol (Pazarena) were united in marriage November 25, 1961, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bagley, MN. Three sones were born to this union.

