John Johnson

John Lester Johnson, 53, of Onamia, MN, passed away on October 28, 2022, at the Onamia hospital after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at New Life Church in Princeton, MN, on Friday, November 4th, at 11 AM. Visitation will be one hour before.
John was born on April 14th, 1969, to Calvin and Darlene Johnson. He grew up and graduated high school in Mankato, MN. After graduation, he went to Bethany College in Mankato. He was employed with Menards and Carlson Craft before he moved to Park Rapids, MN, to be in the heart of hunting country. He worked for Ace Hardware and Coborns. After moving from Park Rapids in 2018, he spent 7 months at MN Adult and Teen Challenge in Minneapolis. God worked in his life in an amazing way and freed him from his alcohol addiction after 30 years. After this program, he was employed with Simonson Lumber of St. Cloud and most recently, Milaca Building Center. He was a hard worker and valued employee. John enjoyed duck hunting above all else. He lived for the opener and could name any duck in flight. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and deer hunting. Most recently, he and Brittany enjoyed updating and relaxing in their home in Onamia. It was a dream place for them right on the Rum River.
John is survived by his wife, Brittany (Roach) Johnson, his siblings: Chris Schaffer (John), Beth (Jay) Lieske, Tim Johnson, and Pete (Sue) Johnson and many other family and friends.
