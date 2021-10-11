Jon Sargent, 37-year-old resident of Onamia passed away on Oct 8. Funeral Ceremony will be at 10 AM on Oct 12, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Isle. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Mon, Oct 11, at the District 1 Community Center. Jon Levi Sargent was born on September 22, 1984, in Onamia to Anthony and Judy (Gahbow) Sargent. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and playing sports. Jon was an avid Vikings fan and loved being with friends and family.
Survived by his father, Anthony Sargent; sister, Jennifer Gahbow; brothers, Donald Sargent, and Owen Sargent; significant other, Jamie Cowle; many loving aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his mother, Judy (Gahbow) Sargent; grandparents, Leonard and Ramona Sam, and Janet Gahbow.