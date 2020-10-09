Joseph Sentyrz - obituary

Joseph Ronald Sentyrz was granted his golden keys to his hunting and fishing shack in heaven on Friday September 11, 2020. His final days were surrounded by his family as he peacefully rested before passing.
A memorial in Joe’s honor will be in the future due to the safety and health of family and friends with the pandemic we are all facing. We are currently planning to have a memorial on 9/11/2021 in honor of him. As that date nears, additional details to follow in 2021.
Joe is survived by and will be greatly missed by wife, Mary Jo; son Alex (Wendy); granddaughters, Gabi and Genessa; siblings, Robert (Katie), James (Diane), Ann (Joe) Anderson, Helen (Paul) MacPherson; Mary Jo’s family; many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by both his parents, (Joseph and Helen); and his brothers-in-law, Thomas Ward and Paul MacPherson.
Joe was born in Detroit Michigan on February 3, 1943 to Joseph John And Helen (Smelter) Sentyrz. His parents were traveling at the time of his birth and returned back to Minnesota to raise their family. Joe was the oldest of five children: Robert (Katie), James (Diane), Ann (Joe) Anderson, Helen (Paul) MacPherson.
He attended Robbinsdale, Minn., high school where we enjoyed sports, working on cars with his friends and, as usual, being the ‘Sentyrz’ of attention at any gathering. Joe also attended the University of Minnesota before beginning his career.
Joe had numerous jobs throughout his life where he met life long friends that he was able to share many memorable moments together. He started his career as a paramedic for North Memorial Hospital, sold cars at Ken Ray Chev and King Dodge, sold marine products at Crystal Marine and because of his enjoyment of selling he had a long career as a realtor, home builder and broker.
He found the love of his life Mary Jo Ward on a double date back in 1966. Three months later they married and spent their entire life together. Joe and Mary Jo from that day forward enjoyed traveling, building homes, starting businesses, were blessed with their only child Alexander Joseph, and retired together at their favorite home on Mille Lacs Lake.
Joe and Mary Jo were blessed to have their family grow as Alex and Wendy brought two of his most precious gems into this world, Gabrielle and Genessa. He enjoyed being called Guppy, taking his family fishing, hunting and spending time just floating on the pontoon with them.
As everyone will remember Joe had an infectious personality. He was able to tell amazing stories about his escapades in life from how big the fish was that broke the line before getting into the boat, the time when hunting elk he was the prey by a mountain lion and being able to crack a joke to a ‘T’ at the right moment of a conversation (aka Moosecock via Sven and Ole’).
Joe loved his passions in life especially around fishing, hunting, traveling (Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, ...) and he was a master wood carver of not only wildlife but anything he wanted to carve.
Joe (Guppy) will be truly missed by all and we ask everyone who’s life he touched to please share a story, raise a glass in his honor (preferably a Gin Martini with three olives) and go enjoy your life to the fullest as he never regretted one precious moment on this earth.
In lieu of donations, Joe and our family’s ask is to donate to a charity or organization of your choice in honor of him.
