Judith Cassady

Judith "Judy" Ann Cassady, age 82, of Wahkon, MN passed away peacefully at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN on April 14, 2022.
Judy was born on November 18, 1939 to Edward and Esther (Winsor) Hooker in Elmhurst, Illinois. In 1948, the family moved to Eastwood Township and later to a farm South of Isle. She attended Isle High School and developed a special bond with her beloved "Class of 57", which still meets monthly.
She worked for Ma Bell (Northwestern Bell) in Minneapolis for 25 years and ushered at Met Stadium for Twins and Vikings games. In 1981, Judy and her family moved to Concord, California, where she became a successful travel agent. This afforded her family numerous travel opportunities, most notably Europe.
Judy returned to Wahkon where she and her husband invested in the community, building Cassady's Country Store in 1995, adding gas pumps in 1998. Judy successfully managed the store until her retirement. This store continues to provide convenience to citizens and tourists alike today. She further contributed to the community as a city council member, elected in 1996.
Judy was affectionately known as a social butterfly with an infectious laugh and a big smile. She loved everything about Isle and Wahkon and was involved in numerous city events, parades, fundraisers, and was the Wahkon Parade Grand Marshall in 2011. Judy will be remembered as someone who went above and beyond to sing the praises of Wahkon and to do the work that was needed to make this small town something to be proud of.
After retiring from the store, she became a Florida snowbird which meant spring training with her beloved Minnesota Twins. Judy loved the Twins, Vikings, quilting, music and was Elvis's biggest fan.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, son, Troy Dunkirk, and brothers David and Tom Hooker.
Judy is survived by her husband, Francis; grandchildren Briana (Crystal) Martinez, and Dylan Dunkirk; brother Bruce (Linda) Hooker, sisters-in-law Sandy and Jan Hooker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Judy will be missed dearly by everyone who was blessed to have known her.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on June 5th, 1-4pm at the Wahkon Inn.
