Nazhike-awaasanookwe, Julia Rose Sam age 33, passed away on October 5, 2022. Visitation was Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Band of Ojibwe reservation. A Funeral Ceremony was Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation, with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Bedausky Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Nazhike-awaasanookwe, Julia Rose Sam, was born on March 21, 1989, in Onamia, Minnesota, to the late Jeffrey and Melanie Sam. She attended Nay-Ah-Shing High School on the Mille Lacs Reservation. She enjoyed spending time with her son Brayden, laughing, and spending time on social media. She enjoyed going for rides, going out to eat, watching movies, and socializing with friends and family.
Julia is survived by her only son, Brayden Mitchell, whom she loved very much; sisters, Wendy Merrill and Susan Hendrix; brothers, Corey Sam, Cody Sam, and Carlos Merrill; nephews, Amelio Merrill, Derek Merrill, Blake Smith, Daniel Beaulieu, Joseph Beaulieu Jr., and Landon Hendrix; nieces, Brooklynn Smith, Nevaeh Merrill, Rihanna Smith, Bionca Sam, and Lay'liana Sam; She also had many aunties, uncles, and cousins that she loved and cared for dearly.
