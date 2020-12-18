Julie Laisy, 70, Wahkon - obituary

Julie Kay Laisy, age 70, died peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, with her family by her side. She was loving, caring, strong, and compassionate and known for her sense of humor and spunk. Julie, known as “Jules” to many, had a beautiful smile that make her eyes sparkle. She gave the best hugs and was a support to many throughout her life. She will be deeply missed.
A private family ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time when we will gather to honor her life and cherish all that she brought to this world.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Isle Food Shelf (250 2nd Ave S, PO Box 677, Isle, MN, 56342), where Julie had been a volunteer, or your local food shelf.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Julie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Melvin; son, Matthew (Jenessa) Laisy of Cokato, Minn.; daughter, Rebecca (Noah) Wilcox of Maple Grove, Minn.; six grandchildren; her father, Dean (Diane) Darrington of Rushford, Minn.; her siblings; as well as many other family and friends.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Darrington.
Julie was born to Dean and Shirley Darrington on May 25, 1950, in Decorah, Iowa. She grew up in Mabel, Minn., and graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 1968. On April 5, 1975, Julie was united in marriage with Melvin Laisy. Together, they had two children, Matthew and Rebecca, and they primarily lived in Hopkins, Minn., until moving full-time to Wahkon, Minn., in 2008.
Julie was known for her exceptional cooking and baking skills and was best known for her homemade chocolate chip cookies. She always made sure that her visitors had more than enough to eat. Julie enjoyed spending time with close family and friends, playing cards, boating, fishing, shopping, and most of all, spoiling her grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.