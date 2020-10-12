Justin Schmidt, 67, Wahkon - obituary

Justin Schmidt, age 67, of Wahkon, Minnsota, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the MSA Flagship, Isle, from 12 to 3 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minn.
Along with his wife and children, Justin will be deeply and fondly remembered by his 17 grandchildren; Bree, Blake, Tory, Takota, Daniel, Carson, Alexis, Ronie, Tiawna, Blayne, GiGi, Emmit, Elisa, Ethan, Allison, Emma, Chloe, Tanner, and Octavia; 8 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers, Jim, Chuck, Joe, Gerry, Dennis, and Willie; 6 sisters, Cathy, Janet, Karen, Nadine, Carol, and Laurie. Justin also has many extended family members and friends.
Justin Edward Schmidt was born to Bill and Elaine (Zurawski) Schmidt on April 14, 1953, in Little Falls, Minn. He grew up in Randall/Cushing Minn. He married Pamela Williams on June 22 1973. Together they raised four children; Travis (Natika), Troy, Ryan (Kate), and Teresa (Andrew).
He attended Little Falls Senior High followed by Hennepin Vocational Technical School in Culinary Arts. He spent his entire career in restaurant management as a chef who loved to see others enjoy his cooking. Some of the places he worked were, The Sportsman’s Cafe in Mora, Ozzie’s in Isle, Karpens Resort in Isle, and MSA Flagship in Isle.
He spent his free time hunting, fishing, camping with family, road trips with his wife, and spent many hours remodeling their home, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Justin had a passion for talking and sharing stories.
