Biidaanakwadookwe, Kacie Garbow, age 36, of Onamia, MN, died on April 8, 2022. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Biidaanakwadookwe, Kacie Garbow was born on March 17, 1986, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Beverly Kegg and Harvey Garbow. She loved to spend her time with her kids. Kacie enjoyed coloring, arts & crafts projects, and being with family, especially Amy O'Brien and Keith Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, Hayden Nickaboine, Cayleigh Nickaboine, and Rowan Nickaboine; loving niece, Maria; loving sissy, Natalia; mother, Beverly Kegg; stepfather, Gerald Nickaboine Sr.; brothers, Sean Garbow, Levi Kegg, Gerald Nickaboine Jr., Levin Nickaboine Damon Solis, Devon Solis; sisters, Erica Garbow, Darian Kegg, Jodi Nickaboine; grandmother, Joan Littlewolf; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Garbow; grandparents, Maggie and Jesse Kegg, and Lillian Garbow; brothers, Grant Garbow, Sheldon Garbow, Jamie Solis; aunt, Maria Kegg; nephew, Dennis Solis; uncles, Ben, Dennis, Conrad, and Gerald Kegg.