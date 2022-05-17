Karen L. (Petrin) Lundeby, passed away Tuesday May 10th, 2022, in Brownsville TX. from natural causes.
She was 77 years young.
Karen was born Jan. 20th, 1945, to Arthur and Myrtle Petrin of Onamia and graduated from Onamia High school. She soon after left Onamia to see what the world had to offer. She would go on to have many adventures and had a zest for life that would lead her to gather many people around her, whom she would continue to love all of her life, most importantly, her husband Terry.
Karen and Terry would return to Onamia in the "90's" to live out their golden years. She was an avid gardener and member of the Midway Garden Club for many years. She was also a fantastic cook and baker. Karen was proud to have been a long-time past President and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle and her father Arthur Petrin. Brothers, Duane, Keith, and William (Billie) Petrin. Sisters, Dolores Krohne and Shirley Prange. Newphew Bryde (Chick) Bates.
She is survived by her husband Terry, son Brian (Jess) Lundeby and two grandchildren, her nieces, and nephews, RaAnne Petrin, Justin Petrin of Onamia, Cindy (Tom) Moreno of FL, Cathy (Bill) Macaulay of NV. Carol (Mitch) Peroddy of NV. Brett (Gina) Bates of NV., Glenna Clemmer, Susan (Brad) Langerman, 5/10/2022Chuck Graves of MN, Rendy (Ann) Petrin of FL. Dwight (Kitty) Krohne of MT. and a multitude of Grand nieces and nephews, that she loved whole heartedly.
A Celebration of Life honoring Karen will be held at the Onamia Vet's Club, Saturday June 25th, 2022, from 1-4 pm
