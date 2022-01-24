Kathaleen and Larry Johnson

Kathaleen Audrey Flasch 82, passed unexpectedly Jan 6, 2022. Born Dec 24, 1939 to Alvin and Audrey Flasch in Onamia, MN.
Larry Arden Johnson 84, passed peacefully Jan 20, 2022. Born April 23, 1937 to Albert and Elva Johnson in Opstead, MN.
Both are survived by daughters Dianne (Joe) Herrmann, Cheryl (Bill) Stettner, & Sandy (Dan) McCarthy; daughter-in-law Rhonda Johnson. Kathy's sister Marlis (Cliff) Sasker and brother Jim Flasch. Larry's brothers Roland (Jean) Johnson, Myron (Karen) Johnson and sister-in-law Joanne; eight grandchildren & ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by son Kevin; Larry's sister Diane Kay and brother Darrel; sister-in-law Phyllis Flasch.
Kathy was a home-maker for many years and was caretaker for apartments later in life.
Larry worked in meat packing houses while farming. Had a logging business, then a painting business. Larry played football in high school, played Judo, raced stock cars and snowmobiles. Larry's favorite bible verse is John 3:16.
They both enjoyed Nascar and had many vacations with the family traveling to South Dakota, Oregon, Arizona, Canada, Tennessee, and Wisconsin Dells.
