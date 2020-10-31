Katherine Gibas, 100, Isle - obituary

Katherine “Katie” Josephine Gibas died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in rural Isle, Minnesota. She was 100 years old.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held later with Fr. Greg Poser, OSC officiating. Casketbearers are Roland Karg, Charles Gibas, Michael Karg, Anthony Osterdyk, Steven Karg, Andrew Osterdyk, Jeffrey Gibas and Matthew Osterdyk. Honorary Casketbearers are Pamela Karg Tramm, Kathleen Karg Young, Angela Gibas Paydon and Rebecca Gibas Hagstrom. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Katie is survived by her six children, Mary Ann Karg of Isle, Marlene Gibas (Bruce Wyant) of Rosemount, Minn., Roy (Judy) Gibas of Isle, Paulette Osterdyk of Isle, Susie (Bruce) Ewald of Isle, Minn., Bev (Tom) Kern of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren;and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; four brothers; one sister; sons-in-law ,Doran Osterdyk and Willard Karg; and great-great granddaughter, Brooklynn Tramm.
Katie was born September 6, 1920, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Mary and John Belinski. When Katie was five years old, her family moved to the Isle area. Katie married Frank Gibas at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minn., on July 26, 1941. In 1946, the family moved to a general store on Highway 47, about nine miles south of Isle. In 1954, when Katie and Frank’s family now numbered eight, they purchased the Gibas family farm located seven miles south of Isle, from Frank’s parents, where they lived until 1974 when they built a new home about one-half mile away. Katie spent most of her life living within three miles of her family’s farm.
Katie enjoyed being a mother to her six children and many of her children’s cousins and friends who enjoyed staying at the farm. She required that the guests work alongside her children as there was always work to be done. The cousins and friends never complained because they had fun playing and working in the outdoors, especially those who lived in a city. Katie planted and maintained a large garden which produced a lot of vegetables and fruit which the family ate all year. Katie was a great cook and always made visitors feel welcome. She made many quilts and crocheted/knitted other items for family members. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies Society for many years and held an officer position for a number of years. Later in life, she enjoyed playing bingo and cards with family and friends.
