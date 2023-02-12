Amikigaabaw, Keenan Weyaus, age 32, of Onamia, MN passed away on February 6, 2023. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Amikigaabaw, Keenan was born on February 7, 1990, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Randy and Tracy Weyaus. He loved playing video games with his son, reading, and chess. He looked forward to enjoying his ice cream. Keenan liked to spend his time working on cars, fishing, and being with his friends and family.
Keenan is survived by his parents, Randy and Tracy Weyaus; children, Nathaniel Wimmer, Jason Michael Weyaus; sisters, Tala (Kevin) Clark, Aren (Eric) Brown, Naomi (Ray) Kristiansen, Jessie Weyaus, Randi Weyaus, Krista Knutson; uncles, Allen Weyaus, John Helms, Martin Otto; aunts, Michelle Repke, Jonelle Sam, Cynthia Ten Bear, Krystal Luek; grandparents, Herb Weyaus Sr., Rosalie Noonday, William Davis; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Herb Jr., Phillip, Eric; cousins, Tanya, Kaia; grandparents, Lonna, Conrad, and Dianne.
