Kelly Mitchell, 33, Onamia - obituary

Awanigaabawikwe, Kelly Marie Mitchell, 33-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on November 10, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis.
Visitation will begin at dusk on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Skip Churchill officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Funeral arrangements for Kelly are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Kelly is survived by her children, Serenitie Morin, Kelise Morin, Jordan Sayers, Jayden Sayers, and Bobby Williams Jr.; sisters, Kendra Mitchell, and Chasity Gahbow; brothers, Randall Nickaboine, and Kenneth Mitchell Jr.; grandparents, Dorothy Sam, Fred Sam, Susan Shingobe; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle (Sam) and Kenneth Mitchell Sr.; brother; Fabian Mitchell; and cousins, Shelby Sam, and Justine Shingobe.
Awanigaabawikwe, Kelly Marie Mitchell was born on May 23, 1987, in Brainerd, Minn., to Isabelle Sam and Kenneth Mitchell Sr. Kelly loved her children foremost. She enjoyed dancing at pow-wows as a jingle dress dancer and being with friends. Kelly had a beautiful gentle soul, a quiet personality, and always had a smile for everyone. Kelly’s personal skills were making people feel comfortable. She was First Degree of Midewin Society and always presented herself as a strong Anishinaabe Ikwe.
