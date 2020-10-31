Kenneth Machen, Jr., 44, Minneapolis - obituary

Miskwaanakwad, Kenneth Machen, Jr., 44-year-old resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
A funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Visitation was on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Miskwaanakwad, Kenneth Machen, Jr., is survived by his son, Kenneth Machen, III; daughters, Kendra Machen, Kiara Machen, Barbara Machen; brothers, George Machen, Terry Kemper; sister, Barbara Dee Machen; and the mother of his children, Joni Russette; and special friend, Elizabeth Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Machen; brother, Clifford Machen; sister Juanita Gavilan.
Miskwaanakwad, Kenneth Machen, Jr., was born on August 14, 1976 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Kenneth and Barbara Machen. He enjoyed doing bead work, playing the hand drum, and sing pow wow music. Kenneth liked to spend his time writing and authoring books and publications, and being with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others.
