Knicoli Jean Kephart, 54, of Garrison, Minnesota, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Allina United Health Hospital in Saint Paul.
A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Knicoli’s life was 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at the Garrison (Jake Regan) Park in Garrison.
Sorensen- Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.srtfuneral.com
Knicoli is survived by her spouse, Mary Jo Flynn; children, Kylee (Robert) Franks of Commerce City, Colorado, Jeff Kephart (Baili Guse) of Garrison; sister: Richelle Kephart of Commerce City, Colo.; grandchildren, D.J., Faith, and Buddy, and one on the way; best friend, Luvae; and many other special relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Anastasia Hope; brother, Michael Jurgens; and sister, Kris Jurgens.
She was born March 29, 1966, in Sterling, Colo., to Keith O. and Shirley E. (Bullock) Kephart. She grew up in Commerce City, Colo., and graduated from Lester Arnold High School. She moved to Garrison and worked many jobs including as a culinary chef for different restaurants in the area. She loved the holidays, music, and to have a good time with friends and family.
