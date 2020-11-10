Laura Carpenter, 54, Milaca - obituary

Laura Lee Carpenter, 54, of Milaca, passed away November 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held at Milaca Alliance Church on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Memorial service will be held at Milaca Alliance Church on Nov. 11 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Kyle Kohl officiating. Laura wished to be cremated. The family will spread the ashes privately.
She is survived by her children Angelica, Samuel, Lucas, Emily Carpenter; and grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dorrie Walters, Mikki Fox, and Jessica Anderson.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Bill “Billy Kaye” Karsten and Julie Opsahl; husband, Douglas Carpenter; and brother, Henry Karsten.
Laura was born in Robbinsdale to Julie and Bill Karsten on October 31, 1966. She graduated from Forest Lake High School in June, 1985. She worked for Catholic Charities Senior Dining Center for over four years. Laura enjoyed traveling with family across the state and country; spending time with family was important to her. Her dedication to the Lord was clear to many people. She volunteered her time frequently to her church and serving others. Laura led the Cubbies program at her church for over 20 years. She loved teaching children about the love of Jesus. Laura’s love and kindness was felt by many. We know she’s rejoicing in heaven and she will be dearly missed.
Commented