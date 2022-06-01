Leona Marie Lee was born January 22, 1922 to Charles and Lena (Blom) Stevens. She was born in the family farmhouse near Edgerton, MN, during a blizzard. When she was four years old, she moved to a farm in Benton County. Leona attended country school and graduated from Milaca High School in 1939. She was united in marriage to Leonard Lee on April 20, 1940 and they lived on a farm northwest of Milaca. Leona was a farmer's wife and enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was a secretary in insurance offices for 35 years. Leona served as the clerk of Milaca Township for 23 years and as a member of the board of Minnesota Township Officers and the Milaca United Way. She was also the secretary-treasurer for the Mille Lacs County American Red Cross and Brookside Cemetery. Leona served as bookkeeper for Forest Hill Cemetery for many years and as an offering teller at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Leona passed away Friday, May 27, 2022.
She is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Stuart) Packard; sons, Mark (Jackie) Lee and Tim (JoAnn) Lee; grandchildren, Cindy (Vern) Malloch, Scott Packard, Chad (Ann) Lee, Amber (Louie) Kuisle, Heather (George) Zdenek and Jason Lee; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ida McKibben; brother, Ed (Jeanne) Stevens; also by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard in 1984; son, Larry; brother, Robert Stevens and sister-in-law, Billie Stevens.
Memorial services held Friday, June 3, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.
