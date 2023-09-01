Leonard "Len" Thomsen

Leonard "Len" or "Lenny" Thomsen, age 80, of McGrath passed away peacefully on the sunny morning of Friday, August 25, 2023.
Lenny was born in Superior, WI on November 3, 1942, to Mary and Ralph Thomsen. He grew up in a loving family with his sister Eilene (Brian). He graduated from McGrath High School and then attended Minneapolis Business College. He began his career in accounting, but later found his niche in the trucking industry. Len worked for the companies Briggs, All-American, Hyman, and Lakeville Motor Express in the Twin Cities. The entire time working as a dock foreman. He was considered one of the "best" and "most respected" by his colleagues. Upon retiring, Len moved full time up north to his home on Bear Lake. This was the place he called heaven on earth, and he enjoyed his days there to the fullest. He loved playing his guitar and entertaining friends and family with his gifted voice either by himself or often as a duet with his sister Eilene. He loved being outside in the fresh air, fishing on his pontoon, hosting friends and family at his home, traveling, watching his favorite sports teams, and playing cards or Scrabble. Len had a positive attitude and believed all problems could be solved with a cookie. His biggest love in life was the relationships he had with his family and friends. He deeply cherished the time spent with his family; daughter Monica (Paul), son Mike (Wendy), grandchildren Zachary, Jacob, Sam, Ryan, and Dani. His life was filled with great times and memories of his loving parents, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.