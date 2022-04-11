LeRoy Peterson

LeRoy "Lee" Peterson, age of 86, of Isle, formerly of Minneapolis, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his home on the big lake.
Lee was born May 21, 1935 in Minneapolis to Oscar and Esther (Lindblad) Peterson, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Patrick Henry High in Minneapolis, the class of 1954. On July 25, 1959 he married the love of his life Marilyn "Tootie" Peterson. They had three children. Lee retired in 1994 from his dream job - working and eventually becoming part owner of New Hope Bowl. After retirement, he and Tootie spent most winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ, where they made many memories and longtime friends.
Lee loved bowling in his youth, and he went on to be inducted in the Bowling Hall of Fame. He equally loved to fish, golf, or play a game of poker. He was a man who loved life and found joy in the smallest things. He will be especially missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survivors include his loving wife, Tootie; son, Edward Peterson (Laura Morrison); daughters, Terri Holmes and Cathy Peterson (Paul Bullock); grandchildren, Justin (Dom) Holmes, Kelly (Eric) Betzold, and Anna Morrison; great-grandchildren Braysen, Avery, Macie, Claire and Elijah.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their home on Mille Lacs Lake. Please join us.
