Linda Long

Linda Stevenson Long, age 79, of Malmo, Minnesota, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Linda was born in Marshall, Minnesota, on April 26, 1943. She graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1961. She married Milan Long on April 7, 1962, and they were blessed with the births of their daughter Kim and their son Christian. They lived in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Linda worked for Northwestern Bell for 32 years, initially as a long-distance operator and then as a lineman, a position that had previously been traditionally occupied exclusively by men. Linda loved her climbing job and being outside. During her thirties, Linda placed her trust in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of her sins. She loved her Lord and her family and was happiest enjoying them. Linda and Milan retired to their family cabin on Mille Lacs Lake in Isle, Minnesota in 1993. On January 9, 2009, Milan, her husband of forty-six years, passed away. On April 16, 2011, Linda married Philip Neese of Malmo, Minnesota. Together, they served the Lord in their local churches in Malmo and in Florida--plus on missions trips. They traveled and hunted together and enjoyed family. Linda was an active member of Malmo Evangelical Free Church and Sanibel Community Church.
Linda died at Scandia House in Isle, Minnesota, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband Milan Long; her parents, Gordon & Carolyn Stevenson; and her son-in-law Mark Fisher. Linda will be lovingly missed by her husband Philip; by her two children: Kim Fisher and Christian (Nancy) Long; her three grandchildren: Nicole Schneider, Jeremiah Fisher, and Jackson Long; her great-granddaughter Hayes Schneider; her sister Sandy; her five step-children: Sherrill Neese; Lowell Neese; Twilla Neese; Barb (Steve) Gretch; Sally (Mike) Pixomatis; her fifteen step-grandchildren; her eight step-great-grandchildren; plus her dear church family members.
Linda's family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Scandia House in Isle, Minnesota, for their kindness and care for Linda over the past few months.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Malmo Free Church with Pastor Glenn Browning officiating. Music is being provided by Deb and Duane Hawkinson, Glenn Browning and Elana Samuelson. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at the Malmo Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mille Lacs Chapel.