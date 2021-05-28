Linda “Lynn” Diane Hansen, 71, Isle

Linda “Lynn” Diane Hansen, 71, of Isle, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. She was born March 29, 1950 in Billings, Montana to Phillip and Rachel (Reichart) Frank.
Lynn was united in marriage to Richard “Skip” Hansen on January 19, 1979 Vadnais Heights. Lynn was an active member of Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo. Lynn enjoyed reading, bowling, gardening and traveling to Texas and Florida enjoying the beach and sun. Lynn also loved cooking for family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ron and Bob.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Skip Hansen of Malmo; daughter, Lisa (Shawn) Westerlund of Aitkin; step-daughter, Terre (Tom) Lord of Woodbury; step-son, Gary (Tami) Hansen of Woodbury; grandchildren, Paige, Sidney and Jake Westerlund, Jenny (Nick) Diederich, Steph and Jon Lord, Kelly (Eric) Rodencal, Becky (Dan) Swenson; great grandchildren, Piper and Parker Diederich, Clark and Adeline Cicione and Jase Lord; brother-in-law, Tom (Beth) Hansen of Vadnais Heights; sister-in-law, Sandy (Phil) Furlong of San Clemente, California; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, June 2, at 11 AM in Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo with Pastor James Muske officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.