Lloyd Ligneel, 67, Park Rapids - obituary

Lloyd Charles Ligneel passed away on November 28, 2020, at the age of 67 in Park Rapids, Minnesota. He was 67 years old.
A private memorial service will be held with Rev. Mark Maunula officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Isle Honor Guard. Honorary Casketbearers are Blake Zortman, Brandon Ligneel, Jordan Ligneel, Milo Ligneel and Noah Eggerud.
A public visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Mille Lacs Funeral Home in Isle, Minn. Please adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines and do not attend if you are feeling ill or are uncomfortable.
Arrangements are by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
He is survived by his children, David (Nicole) Ligneel of Blaine, Minn., Justin (Bailey) Ligneel of Zimmerman, Minn., Tami (Chris) Zortman of Isle Minn., and Melissa (Rusty) Ligneel of Pensacola, Fla.; one brother; three sisters; 16 grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Brandi Jo Ligneel.
Lloyd was born on November 3, 1953, to Harvey and Marcella (Knisley) Ligneel in Marshall, Minn. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Army. He was in the Army from 1971-1974.
Lloyd had a lengthy career in law enforcement. He worked as a police officer in Staples Minn., Motley Minn., Isle, Minn., Mille Lacs Tribal Police and Mille Lacs Tribal DNR. He enjoyed his job and made many friends (and enemies) in his line of work. After retirement in 2008, Lloyd loved telling his stories about his experience as a police officer to anyone that would listen. If you heard the story once, it is guaranteed you would hear it at least a dozen more times.
Lloyd had a love for horses and rodeos. He was very active in the Princeton Little Britches Rodeos over the years. He also enjoyed his deer hunting weekends with his two sons and grandsons at his property in Pillager, Minn. He also loved his dogs, Waylon and Sonny, and loved spending his days with them. Lloyd will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Care Age Country Home of Park Rapids, Minn., and Red River Valley Hospice Care for all the great care they gave Lloyd over the last month until his passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.