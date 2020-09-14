Lorena Gahbow, 79, Onamia - obituary

Zhaagowaamigookwe, Lorena “Panji” Gahbow, 79-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on September 7, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral ceremony was held on Friday, Sept.11, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Skip Churchill officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
She is survived by her sons, Kyle Cash, Archie Cash Jr., Pete Gahbow, Erik Gahbow, and Darrell Kingbird; daughters, Corrina Cash and Nancy Gahbow; 76 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many who considered her ma, and grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Jenny (Skinaway) Mitchell; son, Harold; daughters, Tami and Ruth; brothers, Ralph, Jerry, Tugo, and Charlie; sisters, Nancy, Geraldine, and Leona; granddaughters, Erin, and Melissa.
Zhaagowaamigookwe, Lorena “Panji” Gahbow was born on Sept. 8, 1940 in Onamia, Minn., to Jim and Jenny (Skinaway) Mitchell. Panji spent her lifetime teaching and preserving Ojibwe language and culture. She began formally teaching at the Fond Du Lac Ojibwe School in 1983. She was an Ojibwe language teacher for the next 37 years. Panji helped spotlight the Old Style Jingle Dress Dance at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC in 2005. She loved participating in our ceremonial dances and is a member of the Big Drum Society. She also loved traveling on the pow wow trail.
