Loretta Edna Horton
Died on August 19, 2022, after a massive stroke on August 8th at MLHC.
She was born in Beaver County, OK on October 8th, 1925 to Hannah and Edward Woodfin. She had three sisters and 2 brothers. All the girls had the initials L. E. and the boys L. F.
Her father died in 1936 of the flu. Hannah and the kids lived on a farm, growing a big garden, chickens and a milk cow. She sold eggs and vegetables from the garden. They had a couple donkeys for transportation.
As the kids grew up and left home, Hannah and her oldest daughter, Leota, who was legally blind and "slow" moved into Woodward.
Loretta quit school after 9th grade, went to work in a small café with her sister in law. The girls were 16 and decided to go to Texas where Loretta's brother was working as a hired hand for M.D. Sides near Whiteface, TX. Loretta and Velma (sister in law) worked for M.D. picking cotton and canning food from the garden.
Loretta met Ira while working for M.D. Sides. They married in November of 1941. They lived in a small three room house close to the main house. Edna Francis was born in this house September 5th, 1942. One night a tornado picked up the little house, turned it upside down and put it down on Ira's brother's new car. Needless to say, the house was kindling and the car was a mess. The brother was the best body/fender man in that part of TX. He rebuilt his car like new.
Loretta and Ira moved into a three room barrack that the Sides' moved onto land across the pasture. Ira got busy and built a storm cellar. Good thing he did. While Loretta and Edna were home alone a tornado developed. They went into the cellar and had to wait there until Ira got home to open the heavy door. Loretta couldn't push the door open. But they were safe.
Son, Ira Malcom Jr. was born August 18th, 1948, while they lived in this house. In 1951, the family moved to Englewood, CO for a better climate for Ira's health. They lived in a one room cabin at a tourist park. They bought a small trailer house. They had to use the park's toilets along with everyone else living in the park.
In 1954, Hannah went into the hospital with colon cancer. Loretta took the later bus to Woodward. She didn't get there in time to see her mom alive. She passed one hour before Loretta got there. She regretted not taking the early bus.
They were divorced in 1955 when Ira went back to Texas to help his dad on the farm. All the other sons left.
Loretta worked for a dry cleaner as a presser for many years. She met Jack Horton, an over the road trucker in 1956. They married in 1957 and moved to St. Paul, MN. In 1959 they moved to Bloomington, MN. She still worked for a dry cleaner until they closed. She went to work for Lakeside Ind. making toys until after Christmas rush. She spoiled the grandkids rotten. She worked for Honeywell until she retired.
She liked going to garage sales with her lady friends, dancing, going out to eat and sightseeing. She took trips out West with her son and daughter in law. When she was home, she liked working in her yard. She liked wild flowers. When she saw pretty flowers near the road (weeds) she would dig them up and plant them in her yard.
In 2014, she started being afraid of staying alone. So, she left her home in Bloomington to stay with her son for a time in Hoyt Lakes, MN. Then moved to Onamia, MN, with her daughter on a farm. That was the start of dementia. The dementia got worse with time. Her friends and relatives were passing away and soon she was alone. No one her age was left.
She is survived by her daughter Edna and Tony Johnson (life partner) and son Ira and Bonnie (daughter in law). She had 5 grandkids, 15 great grandkids and 13 great-great grandkids. Loretta had 5 generations alive starting in 2014. She is missed by everyone she met while living on the farm.