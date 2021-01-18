Bagamaanakwadookwe, Loretta Smith, 73-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Visitation will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Indian Point Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bagamaanakwadookwe, Loretta Smith was born on July 15, 1947 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Joe and Harriet (Gahbow) Nayquonabe. She enjoyed shopping, especially at thrift stores, and watching the grandkids. Loretta liked to spend her time cooking, collecting various cookbooks, watching the MN Vikings, and her soaps on TV. She will be dearly missed by all.
Bagamaanakwadookwe is survived by her husband, David Smith Jr.; sons, David Smith, III, Elliot Smith; daughters, Elizabeth Smith, Lydia Smith; brothers, Joe Nayquonabe Sr., Elmer Nayquonabe, Russell Nayquonabe; sisters, Bonita Nayquonabe, Beverly Nayquonabe, Delia Nayquonabe; grandchildren, Amber, Samual, Daniel, Hunter, Charles, Elvis, Sunshine, Keith, Sebastian, Dylan Jr., Malerie, Leroy, Ethan, Tyres, Jasmine, Brody, Alex; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Emma, Henry, Christopher, Addyson, Ceaira, Deandre, Caden, Jaden, Lilyann, Elijah, Carter, Andreyah, Andre
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Harriet (Gahbow) Nayquonabe; daughters, Lisa and Tina; son, Christopher; brother, Victor; granddaughter, Chelsie.