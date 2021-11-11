Lori Faye (Hauglid) Houle, born February 15, 1955, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Lori was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She passed away doing what she loved most, deer hunting. Lori was a true legend in many ways, whether it was running a dog team in the boundary waters by herself, achieving her dream of having her pilots license, going back to college after five kids or shooting the monster buck by herself (or off Dan's laps he always claimed). Lori Houle was fearless in all aspects of her life, tough as nails and a full-fledged outdoorsman. As a family, we are convinced that she saw the biggest buck of her life and it sent her into shock. Lori will be forever loved and missed by many.
Survived by her husband of 33 years, Daniel Houle; her children, Drew (Lisa) Isle, Farrah (Jay) Hines, Sheena (Ron) Jensen and Michelle (Aaron Richter) Houle; her beloved grandchildren, Isaak, August, Abraham, Adrian, Lucinda, Kamden, Ruby, and Oliver.
Lori is preceded in death her parents, Ludvig and Anna Hauglid; her father-in-law, Henry Houle; many beloved brothers, sisters and family members; and her favorite child, Michael George Houle.
Funeral Services held at the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo, MN at 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021.