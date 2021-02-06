Lucille Irene (Baert) Blomer passed Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Pierz Villa, Pierz. She was 99½ years old. Lucille was born to Josephine Wermerskirchen and John Baert in Marshall, Minnesota on July 15, 1921. She grew up in Marshall and graduated from Marshall High School. After high school, she held a variety of jobs in Marshall, St Paul and near Onamia. She was a lively girl and had many spirited stories of adventure with her girl friends. Lucille’s parents moved to Onamia where she met and married John Blomer on Nov. 6, 1948 at Holy Cross Church in Onamia.
Lucille and John owned and operated a dairy farm north of Onamia. Lucille loved living and working on the farm and together they raised six children. Rural life gave her ready access to the outdoors and she raised her children to appreciate the beauty of nature and the land. While raising lively children she found time to care for neighbors and assorted unattached people she met who were often invited to share holiday meals. Everyone was welcome at Lucille’s table. Sometimes her children didn’t even know the people they shared holiday meals with. She loved people, her community and especially working at the church on countless community and fundraising activities. She also was active in the National Farmers Organization and Catholic Rural Life.
Her loving husband, John passed in 2009 ending 61 years of marriage full of loving memories of sharing and celebration. Lucille and John were known to be quite a couple on the dance floor!
Her abiding faith in Catholicism was the driving force of her life and gave meaning to everything she did. Due to health issues, the lived the last decade of her life at Rose Court and at Pierz Villa in Pierz.
Lucille Blomer is survived by all six of her children: son, Richard (Char) Blomer, Onamia and daughters: Mary (Charles) Finn, Bayfield, Wisconsin; Josephine (Allen) Rapatz, Onamia; Eleanor (Terry) Maloney, St. Paul; Tina (Kevin) Blomer, Wheeler, Wisconsin and Barara Blomer, Bloomer, Wisconsin. Also surviving her is her brother, Ronald Baert, St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blomer and brother, Harold Baert.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Pierz Villa for the excellent care of their mother.
Celebration of life ceremony to be held in summer, pending Covid-19 complications.