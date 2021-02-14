Nazhike-awaasanookewe, Lynelle Marie (Northbird) Brooks, 35-year-old resident of Onamia, Minn. passed away on February 8, 2021 in Onamia, Minn. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Nazhike-awaasanookewe, Lynelle was born on April 29, 1985 in Duluth, Minnesota to Darryl Northbird and Tammi Gahbow. She enjoyed being with her family especially her boys. Taking care of her friends and discovering new places to eat was how she liked to spend her time. Lynelle was Mide, danced jingle dress, and attended pow wows across the country. She will be missed by all.
Nazhike-awaasanookewe is survived by her sons, Aidden and freeman; brothers, Spud and Lance; sisters, Skye, Arianna, Brittany, Allaurah, Devon, Julia, and Demery; auntie, Corrina; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Tami; and her grandmother, Lorena “Panji” Gahbow.