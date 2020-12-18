Ma’Kwam WhiteEagle, 25, Onamia - obituary

O’baashkiikwa’Miikwa’ayaa’am, Ma’Kwam WhiteEagle, 25-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on December 11, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn.
A private funeral ceremony will be held followed by interment in the Vineland Burial Grounds on the Mille Lacs Reservation.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Ma’Kwam is survived by his father, Jamison L. Bellanger; mothers, Starla M Deane and Wayneen WhiteEagle; children, Michael, Arieuna, and Kaelin WhiteEagle; sisters, Anjelica, Anastasia Bellanger, D’Ann Birt; brothers, Providence, Jamison jr., RainingThunder Deane, Ogichidaa Bellanger; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is welcomed home by his great-grandparents, Michael Pindegayosh, and Theresa Shingobe; brothers, Makoons Bellanger, Frankie Norris, Mikey Pindegayosh, Jameson Anderson, Cody Rasche; and uncle, Troy Edgington.
O’baashkiikwa’Miikwa’ayaa’am, Ma’Kwam James WhiteEagle, 25 years young, of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, began his journey on Dec. 11, 2020, at the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn. Ma’Kwam WhiteEagle was brought into this world the morning of February 13, 1995, in Minneapolis, Minn. He spent a lot of his time with his grandfather, Dale, enjoying life’s gifts and sharing his gifts with his family by always going out of his way to help and guide them. He will always be remembered for his big brother bear instincts and his bigger heart.