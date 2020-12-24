Macen Haggberg, 20, Wahkon - obituary

Macen Donald Haggberg, 20, of Wahkon, MN passed away December 18, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Macen was born September 2, 2000 in Onamia, MN to Mark and Dhondra (Kent) Haggberg. He attended Isle Schools and graduated in 2019. Macen participated in football, baseball,wrestling, and trap teams. He enjoyed his sports and was a force to be reckoned with. Macen was also a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook staff and the High School Fishing Student Angler Federation. He was currently attending St. Cloud Technical College studying land surveying and civil engineering.
Macen was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a member of Troop 49. He achieved his Eagle Rank upon the completion of a project where he built a snowmobile/ATV shelter for the Mille Lacs Driftskippers. This shelter can be found on the Red Top Loop east of Isle. He was also an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Isle. Macen loved the outdoors; he spent his free time hunting, fishing, and farming. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends whether physically in person or online gaming with them.
Macen’s spunk and humor made him an absolute joy to be around. He lit up the room with his wit, but yet was humble. His personality, kind soul, and genuine compassion was an inspiration to all who knew him. Whether you knew him for 20 years or met him only once, your life was forever touched in a beautiful way. Macen was known for always helping others, whatever the task, you could count on him to come to your rescue. Macen truly loved spending time with his family; he adored them, he was always open to a family gathering, and he never had a lack of hugs. Macen was such a great friend to so many and touched countless lives in his short time on earth. This incredible young man will be missed immensely by all who knew him and forever in the hearts of all who loved him.
Macen is survived by his parents, Mark and Dhondra of Wahkon; sister, Emma; maternal grandparents, Gary Kent and Jan Kent; paternal grandfather, Donald Haggberg; uncles, Kevin (Rhonda) Kent, Ron (Kelly) Haggberg, Pete Haggberg (Nicki); aunts, Kristi (Bob) Pedersen, Lisa (Russ) Sahlstrom; several close cousins; and many amazing friends.
Macen is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pat Haggberg.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Isle High School gymnasium with Pastor Kate Mensing officiating.