Giiwedinoo-bineshii, Marcus Boyd, age 31, of Onamia, MN, passed away on February 7, 2023. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation, with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment will be in the Boyd Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Giiwedinoo-bineshii, Marcus William Boyd was born on April 4, 1991, to Stefanie Nickaboine. He enjoyed music, cleaning, exploring new places, and meeting new people. Marcus loved making people laugh with his jokes and crazy sense of humor. He loved his family. Family to Marcus was everything, especially being with his nieces and nephews. Marcus will be missed by all.
Marcus is survived by his mother, Stefanie Nickaboine, and his step-father, Paul Nickaboine; sisters, Kristin Boyd and Jaime Boyd; brother, Ricky Boyd; nieces, Danita, Chasity, Madeline, Janiya, Elicia; nephews, DJ, Chance, Richard, Bradley, Ricky Jr., Jr., Michael; uncles, Jamie (Emily) Short, Jeremy Boyd, Bradley Weyaus Sr, Chad Weyaus; and many aunts, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Juanita Weyaus, Ernest Kegg Sr.; brother, Dwayne Kegg Sr.; nephew, Abel Kegg-Nickaboine; cousin, Renae Short; uncle, Richard Weyaus, Jr.; and other loving relatives.
