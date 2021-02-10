Margaret Elizabeth Levin, 89-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Center in Onamia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Margaret Elizabeth (South) Levin was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Blancoe, Iowa to Troy and Helen (Hime) South. She was united in marriage to Neil Levin on Sept. 13, 1952, in Onamia. Margaret worked for many years at the garment factory in Onamia as a presser, making wool coats. Together the couple had four children: Richard, Sharon, Barb and Kim. Margaret loved her family, animals, gardening and baking. Fishing was one of her favorite hobbies. She and Neil knew all the good lakes and you couldn’t miss them in their bright yellow boat. One of Margaret’s greatest passions was baking homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Neil; two daughters, Sharon Levin, Onamia and Barb (Tim) Schug, Isle; three sisters; one brother; seven grandchildren: Cassie Levin, Shakopee; Donny (Lexi) Peterson, North Dakota; Marty (Stephanie) Levin, Onamia; Quentin (Aleah) Peterson, Isle; Mary (Johnny) Peterson, Brainerd; Elizabeth Schug, Isle; Amiee (Ethan) Skrove, Isle; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and of course her loving dog.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Helen South; oldest son, Richard Levin; youngest daughter, Kim Peterson; son-in-law, Dan Peterson; seven brothers; and two sisters. Margaret will be missed by so many. She was loved by everyone around her.