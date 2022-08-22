Margaret "Mugs" Helen Beam

Beam, Margaret, Hellen (Rakow) age 88, of St. Francis, MN was called home to be with our Lord on August 2nd, after living a full and rewarding life. Margaret was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Wife and Friend to so many people. She was a woman who enjoyed time reading, cross word puzzles, games and quilting with her friends at church. Her most cherished times of her life was spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grand Children. She loved being a grandma! She was famous for her back rubs and quietly sitting while you poured out your heart! She loved the MN Gophers. She and her husband (Jim) flew with the teams to many of their out-state games throughout the years. She was so grateful for those opportunities and talked about that often!

She was born and raised on a farm in Madison, Mn. Her parents Emil and Erna Rockow (Mueller). she moved to Minneapolis where she took a job as a bookkeeper for the local telephone company until she married the love of her life, James K Beam and they raised five children together. She lived in the Minneapolis suburbs for the next 65 years with the exception of a very brief stint in the state of California. She then moved to Isle, Mn where she spent the next 23 years of retirement and loved spending time on the land they had purchased. In her final years, while she was ill, she lived in St Francis with her oldest son (Jim Beam Jr) until she passed in the afternoon of August 2nd, 2022, at Methodist Hospital.

