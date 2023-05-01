Veaasen, Marian (Thurk), age 95, of Hillman, MN, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023. Preceded in death by husband, Ole; parents, Herbert and Susie; brothers, Merlin and Bill Thurk; sister, Virginia Olson; sister-in-law, Caumayne Johnson; brothers-in-law, Oscar Olson and Daryl Johnson. Survived by sisters-in-law, June Thurk and Susan Gould; many nieces and nephews, friends, and family.
Marian graduated from Mound High School in 1945 and worked in accounting and as an executive assistant for the J.R. Clark Co. While working as a waitress, she met Ole, and they were married in 1953. Marian and Ole lived in Wayzata and Long Lake before retiring on their property in Hillman. They traveled, snowmobiled, loved a good party with their friends and family, and enjoyed working on the farm as well as their home. Marian was an avid bowler, loved her cats and dogs, was a gardener, a great hostess for family get-togethers, a sports fan (especially the Minnesota Twins), and impacted many community members as a dedicated volunteer and fundraiser for the Lions, Mille Lacs Health System and at Bethany Lutheran Church, just to name a few. Marian was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018 from the Minnesota Association of Healthcare Volunteers.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will be in Lake Auburn Moravian Church Cemetery in Victoria, MN, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 AM. Memorials preferred to Bethany Lutheran Church and the Mille Lacs Health System Foundation. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia, MN.
