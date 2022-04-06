Marlene Treva Lilyerd

Marlene Treva Sheeley Lilyerd, of Mora, died on April 2, 2022, at St. Clare's Living Community of Mora. She was 87 years old.
Marlene was born on January 29, 1935, on a farm in Isle Harbor Township, to Doris and Morris Sheeley. She went to first grade in a one room school house that had all six grades in it. "No water inside and no bathroom inside, either, and we all survived!", Marlene once wrote. "The school house was just a quarter mile from the driveway, so we always walked to school, and had fun doing it!" The family then moved to a farm west of Isle. Marlene loved the animals on the farm, especially her horse, which she practically lived on, "even though it was very mean to me and bit me every time I jumped on it, not being able to afford a saddle." She was outside with her dad as much as she could be. On weekends she frequently went with him on his milk route. As Marlene got older, she liked to help with the haying; driving the tractor was a treat for her.
Marlene graduated from the Isle High School in 1952. After graduation she went to work in Chicago with her sister Irene, working at Merchandise Mart, a very large bank. Marlene found the city of Chicago too big for her, so she came back to Minnesota and went to work in Minneapolis. Her first job was doing housework for $25.00 a week, where she saved enough to buy a little 1947 Chevy coupe. Marlene would give rides back to Isle for girlfriends that paid her fifty cents each, which covered the gas. Other small jobs were at Sears, waitressing, several years at Honeywell, and as a typist at N.W. Drug. She took pride in typing up more orders than anybody else; Marlene really loved to type.
In 1958 Marlene married J. Ralph Lilyerd, and they farmed for 14 years. They had three sons; Jerry, Kent, and Tom. They divorced in 1972.
Marlene went on to earn her Nurses' Aide certification. She later worked at Boatel for three years. Her favorite years were working in Alaska as a housekeeper in the oil fields in Prudhoe Bay, for almost 10 years. She got to see lots of wildlife, whales, polar bears, eagles, and so on. She loved talking about Alaska! Marlene went back several times to visit old friends. In 1993, through Catholic Charities, she started helping care for Laura, a special needs little girl. Their time together lasted 14 years, and Marlene was very attached to Laura. Marlene retired from working in 2006. She also volunteered with a mentoring program and developed a special relationship with her young charge, Kristine. Marlene belonged to two sewing clubs over time, and a birthday club. She was quite active in her church, Hillman Baptist, and for a time was the first one there to make coffee for the Fellowship hour. Marlene enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren along with other projects. She loved feeding the birds and growing flowers.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Morris Sheeley, infant brother Gerald, brother David and sister-in-law Caroline, sister Irene and brother-in-law Bob Barton, infant grandson James, and grandson-in-law Billy Mayer.
She is survived by her sons; Jerry (Faye), Kent, Tom (Lynn), all of Mora. Grandchildren: Aaron (Grace), Sara, Ruth (Josiah), Joshua (Brigit); Michael, Becky; Catherine, Norman, Lisa, Elizabeth; great-grandchildren; Justin and Leland Mayer, Jeremiah and Lincoln Anderson, many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Services for Marlene will be held at a later date. "Lunch better be served!!", she has said!