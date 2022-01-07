Madweyaashiikwe, Marlys (Shaugobay) Bushey, age 66 of Isle, MN passed away on January 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Madweyaashiikwe, Marlys was born on August 26, 1955, in Onamia, Minnesota to the late Ervin Shaugobay and Shirley Jones. She grew up on the Mille Lacs Reservation and attended school in Onamia. She lived with her grandmother and helped care for her siblings. Later, she moved to Minneapolis where she attended cosmetology school and became a nursing assistant registrar. Eventually she settled in the Mille Lacs area and was currently living on the reservation. She adored and loved her children, grandchildren and family, attending pow-wows, fishing, and was an avid bingo player. She was always smiling and kind to people.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Bushey; son, Richard Shaugobay; daughters, Mavis Stobb, Rachel Shaugobay, Candace Shaugobay; sisters Janice Shaugobay, Ruth Ann Shaugobay; brothers, David Shaugobay, Robert Moose; grandchildren, Lydia, Kelia, Cyrell, Railei, Camdyn, Carmelo, and Mysonne; We-ehs; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte Shaugobay; brothers, Chucky Shaugobay and William Shaugobay.
