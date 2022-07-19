On July 16th, early in the morning, and shortly surrounded by her family, Mary Ann Hansen passed away at the age of 81.
Born on April 15th, 1941 in Rochester, Minnesota, Mary Ann was the 1st child of Mary Helen and Edmund Zuehlke. She was then followed by her siblings Ed, Ginger, Patricia, Margaret, and Jim. Pursuing a career in healthcare, she moved to Anoka to start her family. Once her husband Jim retired, they moved to Mille Lacs and enjoyed a quiet life on the lake.
Her friends may remember her as an active Red Hat Lady and a consistent mahjong player. A few of you may have even pulled us back to shore when she forgot to add gas to the boat. Known for her spicy sense of humor, Mary Ann was an consistent presence in her granddaughter's life and was a wonderful companion to talk to for hours at a time. Her most powerful skill was having no fear of spiders; much to her family's joy.
While Mary Ann is joining her husband Jim and sons Troy and Dane, she leaves behind a devoted and caring daughter Kelly, granddaughter Micaela, many siblings, nieces, and nephews.
We have already received a lot of love, but if you would like to send flowers, cards, or anything in between, those can be sent to 2029 Hazelwood St., Maplewood, MN 55109. A memorial service is being planned, so please reach out to the family for updates.
