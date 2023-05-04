Mary Ann McColley, 84-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Fellowship will be held AFTER Mass at church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Mary Ann McColley (Hein) was born on July 11, 1938, in Goodhue, Minnesota, to Selma (Olson) and Albert Hein. When she wasn't attending school, she was helping her mother with cooking and assisting with chores around the family farm. Mary Ann loved sports and spent many summers playing softball with her girlfriends. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Dennis McColley on Sept 19, 1959, in Zumbrota, MN. She loved everything about Minnesota. The wildlife, sports teams, and even the weather. She could often be found sitting on her porch watching a Twins game or the various birds and squirrels that came to the feeders.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Paul (Diane) Hein; sons, Randy (Carmen) McColley and Allen (Allyn) McColley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Selma and Albert; brothers, David, Albert Jr, and Howard; her daughter, Teresa; and granddaughter, Lorraine. She was united in death with her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary McColley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.