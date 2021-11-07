Mary Burke Eichmiller

Mary, age 70, formerly of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick A. and Mary L. Eichmiller and husband Thomas Rector.
She is survived by her son Scott Rector, sister Gretchen Donahue, brother Frederick C. Eichmiller (Linda), niece Sarah Donahue (Jon Dolan), nephew Brendan Donahue (Beth), niece Megan Eichmiller-Volante (Joshua), nephew Graham Eichmiller (Mariah). Mary is the great-aunt of Daniel Dolan and Alaina Donahue.
Mary was always kind, cheerful, and could find the humor in every situation. Her presence livened up every room she entered. Her nephew fondly said, "Mary, the aunt that taught me everything I wasn't supposed to learn!"
Mary found her passion in life at an early age. She worked as a nursing assistant while in high school and never looked back, later earning her master's degree in nursing at the University of Minnesota. She was a dedicated nurse for many decades, serving in several Minnesota hospitals: St. Mary's, Fairview, University of Minnesota, and Shriners Twin Cities Hospital for Children.
She enjoyed creating a wide variety of crafts, ranging from stain glass, pottery, wood carving, painting, to sewing and so much more.
Mary was also an outstanding athlete. She both participated in many sports and loved watching sporting events throughout her entire life.
Mary was the first person to help any family member or friend whenever possible. She never surrendered to life's adversities. We will miss her very very much. We will love her forever.
Memorials preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children (online or mailed to: Attn Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394).
Possibly a celebration of life may be held in Spring 2022.