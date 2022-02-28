Mary F. Adams

Mary Frances Adams, age 78, of Isle, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Onamia, Minnesota.
She was born on November 13, 1943 to George and Della (Bacon) Evans. She married Steve Adams on March 22, 1964.
Mary was a graduate of Washington High School of Brainerd, MN Class of 1962.
She spent her life being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Para at the Isle School District. In her earlier years she spent her time as a nurse and did daycare, she enjoyed taking care of and nurturing others. Mary also enjoyed working on genealogy, projects, cross word puzzles, gardening, canning, and planting flowers. Her main passions were faith driven and devoted much of her time to the LDS church and served as an active member.
Mary is survived by her children, Chad (Tammi) Adams, Denise (Scott) Elling and Neil Adams; grandchildren, Erica & Austin Adams, Derek & Cadence Elling. Sisters, brother, nephews, nieces, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Steve Adams, infant sons Brett Adams and Brent Adams, father and mother George and Della Evans, brothers Mark Evans, George Evans and Brian Evans.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Aitkin, MN with luncheon to follow the service at the Church. Burial will be at the Sunset Cemetery in Isle after the luncheon. Casket bearers are Neil Adams, Austin Adams, Derek Elling, and Scott Elling and honorary casket bearers are her granddaughters Erica Adams and Cadence Elling.
