Mary donned her heavenly wings on Oct. 28, 2020 after a brief battle with stage four lymphoma.
She is survived in love by children: Paula, John and Jania Dammer; grandchildren: Jazzmyn Snelling, Kyle, Christian and Brent Dammer; daughter in-law, Melanie Dammer; sisters, Joanne Radde and Debbie Polzin; many nieces, nephews and countless others whose lives she touched in only the way Mary could.
A memorial service is planned for May 08, 2021. Please watch Mary’s memorial webpage for a full obituary and service details yet to be determined.