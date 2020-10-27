Mary Lou Tabor, 85, Cambridge - obituary

Mary Lou Tabor, 85, of Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Elim Home in Milaca.
A private graveside service was held at Christ The King Catholic Cemetery in Cambridge.
Condolences may be posted at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Mary Lou is survived by her sons, Gregory (Debra) Tabor of Garrison, Rick (Tami) Tabor of Thief River Falls; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; and half sister Jean Huber.
She was born July 2, 1935 in St. Paul, Minn., to Louis and Louise (Wortman) Bohl. Mary Lou grew up in St. Paul where she attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1953. After high school she worked for an insurance/finance company in St. Paul.
On September 11, 1954 she was united in marriage to James Tabor at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. They made their home in St. Paul for a time before moving to Baudette, Minn. She worked as a social worker and a financial worker for Lake of The Woods County, and also worked for an insurance company. She worked for Ried-Rowell Pharmaceutical Company and also cleaned homes. In 1990 she retired and she and Jim moved to Eagan where she worked at Wal-Mart in the Vision Center. In 1999 they moved to Cambridge.
She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and wood crafting with Jim.
