Maryann Shedd of Onamia, MN, passed away on Saturday December 17, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN at the age of 75. Maryann was born November 23, 1945 in Cass Lake, MN to Ambrose and Susan Schaaf.
Maryann was raised in Ball Club Minnesota. She moved to Detroit, MI at the age of 15. She graduated from the Patronage of St. Joseph School. During her time there, she worked as a medical and a dental assistant, she was also employed with the Detroit American Indian Center. In early 2000, Maryann moved back to Minnesota to be closer to her family. She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was an avid book reader and she loved checking out any thrift stores that crossed her path. She loved traveling, visiting many states with her partner Bill Schultz; a truck driver, and they went on many motorcycle rides together. She also enjoyed going to Las Vegas on trips with her Nephew Kevin and Gram.
Maryann was preceded in death by her mother, Susan; her father, Ambrose; sisters, Dolly Granger, Karen Applebee and Nancy Arnoux; brothers, Alexander and Ronald Schaaf and her partner in life, Bill Schultz.
Maryann is survived by her children, Ronnie Mabe, Dee Ann Rugenski and Carly Shedd; brothers, Bill and Frank Schaaf, and sisters, Susanna Schaaf, Marilyn Whitney, Clara Kruse. Her grandchildren, Kyle, Corey, Kateri, Caleb, Adrian, McKenna, David and Justin and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her very much.
There will be no celebration of life, per her request.
