Netamiigaabaw, Mathew Thomas Cash, 31-year-old resident of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away on January 7, 2021.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Skip Churchill officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Netamiigaabaw, Mathew Thomas Cash was born on December 18, 1989 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Elaine Sam and Kyle Cash. He enjoyed being with his children and family. Mathew liked to spend his time outdoors, listening to music, and posting on social media. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Netamiigaabaw, Mathew Thomas Cash is survived by his mother, Elaine Sam; father, Kyle Cash; sons, Emilio Cash, Dominic Cash, and Nation Cash; daughters, Jurnee Chapel, and Evianna Cash; brother, Nicholas Cash Sr.; sisters, Shannon Eagle, Samantha Cash, and Kayla Cash; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Cash; grandparents, Lorena Gahbow, and Archie Cash Sr.