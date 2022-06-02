Bezhigwewidang, Matthew "Beige" James-Peter Chapel Jr., 30, of Garrison, MN, passed away on May 28, 2022. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation, with Gisibaganeb officiating. Interment will be in the Indian Point Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bezhigwewidang, Matthew "Beige" James-Peter Chapel Jr. was born on March 5, 1992, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, to Jana Sam and Matt Chapel Sr. Beige loved spending time with his brother and sisters. Working on cars, tearing them apart, and putting them back together is what he enjoyed doing. During the summer, Beige liked traveling and going to car shows, where he could meet and talk to the owners.
Bezhigwewidang, Matthew "Beige" James-Peter Chapel Jr., is survived by his daughter, Jurnee Chapel; parents, Jana Sam and Matt Chapel Sr.; sisters, Kinney Sam and Brooke Chapel; brother, Jake Sam; aunts (sister), Rhonda Sam, Fran Free, and Karen Sam; uncles, Dustin Sam, Victor Chapel Jr., Jerry Chapel, Dennis Chapel; and grandparents, Victor Chapel Sr., Paula, and James Hodak.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncles.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Chapel, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.