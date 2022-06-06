Melvin Michael Doll

Melvin (Mel) M. Doll 90, of Brainerd died Thursday June 2, 2022 at the Woodland Good Samaritan care center in Brainerd surrounded by family. He was born November 3, 1931, in Albany, Minnesota, son of Martin and Ella (Rausch) Doll. Mel graduated from Albany High School in 1949. In 1952 he enlisted in the Air Force. He was a staff sergeant and spent 3 years stationed in France. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and attended Minneapolis Vo-Tech in upholstery. He married Mardis Hanson on August 11, 1962 at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. They lived in Bloomington, MN and raised their family. Mel owned Kline Auto Upholstery in downtown Minneapolis. Mel and Mardy retired to their lake home on Smith Lake in Garrison, Minnesota. Mel loved to fish and was known as the resident fishing specialist of the lake. If his boat was on the water the fish were biting. Mel & Mardy enjoyed spending their winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona and met many friends while there.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Mardy; daughter Michelle (Randy) of Minneapolis; son Mike (Kristen) of Lakeville; 5 grandchildren, Alex (Brianna), Megan, Colin, Kaitlyn and Kyle; 2 great-grandchildren, Emilia and Landon; sister Dolores Kaiser and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald and sister Donna Schneider.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Garrison with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Let's Go Fishing- Brainerd Chapter or American Heart Association.
