Michael James Keller

Michael James Keller, 77, of Dodge Center, passed away on February 18 at his home after battling health complications related to his service in the Vietnam War.

He was born on October 19, 1945 to Dolly and Carl Keller in Owatonna, MN. He had seven siblings: Dale, Rochelle Root, Donna Wikre, Robert, Lawrence, Dawn Teasdale, and Kim Ferris.

