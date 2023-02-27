Michael James Keller, 77, of Dodge Center, passed away on February 18 at his home after battling health complications related to his service in the Vietnam War.
He was born on October 19, 1945 to Dolly and Carl Keller in Owatonna, MN. He had seven siblings: Dale, Rochelle Root, Donna Wikre, Robert, Lawrence, Dawn Teasdale, and Kim Ferris.
Michael fought in the Vietnam war where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After returning from the war, Michael married Erna (Weiss) on November 27, 1971, from Blooming Prairie, MN. They had two sons, Daniel, born in 1972, and Gary, born in 1974. Following his older sister's move to run a resort in Onamia, MN, he bought a farm in the area. The boys inherited their father's work ethic through hard work on the family farm. On May 19, 1993, Erna passed away at the age of 49. In 1995, he returned to the area he had grown up in, settling in Dodge Center where he worked constructing roads until his retirement. In retirement, Michael enjoyed restoring classic cars.
He is survived by his sons Daniel (Sarah) and Gary, and three grandchildren: Calista, Dominic and Alexander. He was preceded in death by his wife, Erna, his brother Dale, and sister Rochelle.
Interment of ashes will occur April 21st at 11am at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Little Falls.
